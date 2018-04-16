Mont du Lac Resort to Remain Open for at Least One More Weekend

Resort Officials Expect Great Ski and Snowboard Conditions This Weekend

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With all the recent snow, Mont du Lac Ski Resort in Superior has decided to stay open for at least one more weekend.

Resort officials tell us this is the latest into Spring they’ve been open for quite some time.

They’re expecting great conditions this weekend for skiing and snowboarding.

“We were still advertising about twenty to twenty-eight inches of snow on the hill before we got this so this is just a little nice topping on it to clean everything up and it should be fun spring skiing finally,” said Mike O’Hara, General Manager of Mont du Lac.

Mont du Lac is offering a pre-pass sale.

If you buy a season pass for next Winter, you can ski for free this weekend.