Numerous Crashes Reported Throughout State During Storm

600 Crashes Reported in Minnesota Through Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.-The Minnesota State Patrol says one person was killed when a Metro Transit bus broadsided a car that had spun out on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis.

The fatal crash Sunday evening brought to at least five the number of people killed across the country since Friday as a mid-April storm churned up from the South and dumped 2 feet of snow on parts of the Upper Midwest.

The Patrol says the Metro Transit bus, occupied only by the driver, hit the car on I-94 at Lowry Avenue, fatally injuring one passenger, 30-year-old Rashid Mohamed Faqid, of Minneapolis. The car’s driver and another passenger were injured. The bus driver was not hurt.

The Patrol reports over 600 crashes across Minnesota from early Friday through Sunday night.