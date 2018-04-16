The Push for Special Education Funding

The Governor is pushing for a nineteen million dollar increase in special education funding

DULUTH, Minn.- Governor Dayton has proposed an increase in special education funding statewide by nineteen million dollars.

The Duluth school district said they could receive around two hundred and fifty thousand dollars of funding if it’s approved.

Leaders of the district say the amount is appreciated, but that number is a drop in the bucket considering the district spends about nine million dollars when it comes to special education.

“Our general fund is picking up that nine million dollars that is not covered with the state funding. If we were to get an addition $250,000 from the state for this, that would help us to alleviate some of that cost that gets paid for through our general fund” said Chief Financial Officer, Doug Hasler.

There are more than one hundred and forty thousand youth across the state receiving special education services.