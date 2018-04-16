Sea of Bowls Tonight

Snow Won't Stop the Sea of Bowls Fundraiser From Happening

DULUTH, Minn.- Snowfall in April has put many plans on hold.

But not the 25th annual Sea of Bowls fundraiser.

The event is going on right now until 7 p–m.

It’s a preview of tomorrow night’s empty bowl event taking place at The Depot.

The fundraiser allows people to get a first look at and purchase bowls created by local artists.

The proceeds go toward the Second Harvest food bank. This is all possible thanks to volunteers.

“We have volunteers donating last year alone, 14,000 hours of their time. Us as a food bank could not do any of the work that we do without our volunteers but particularly this event happens because of them” said Katie Hagglund, Marketing and Special Events Coordinator.

Bowl prices range from $25 to $100 dollars.

The empty bowl fundraiser starts tomorrow at 10 a.m at The Depot.

People will be able to fill the bowls they purchase with soups and bread donated by local chefs.