Spring Sports Struggle: Rails Battle Elements in High Spirits

Proctor Baseball Take Shovels to the Turf at Terry Egerdahl Field

PROCTOR, Minn.- One quick glance outside and its clear 2018 has not been a good year for spring sports, with local baseball and softball teams seeing games being canceled and rescheduled left and right; but mother nature certainly hasn’t dampened any spirits out in Proctor where, despite the snow, the Rails baseball and softball team we’re out getting the brand new turf at Terry Egerdahl Field ready for game day. The scene, far from spring like, but a little snow and cold weather didn’t stop the Rails from heating up their game.

Senior Lucas Nordquist, “Well this is a little different, usually it’s warm by now so, it’s kind of fun actually, it’s a weird senior year.”

Senior Bryce Huffman, “You never know with the weather, you can never get mad at mother nature, cause you never know what she’s going to throw at you.”

Still, with the season already underway High School Seniors, like Proctor’s Blake Koski, are hoping the Northland’s late spring will still let him play a few more games in front of a home crowd.

Koski says, “This snow, it’s not that fun to shovel, (I’d) rather be playing and practicing than shoveling. We’re doing what we can so hopefully we’ll be out here in a day or two, we’ll see what happens.”