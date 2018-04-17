Arrowhead Fly Fishers Club Teaches Casting at Monthly Meetings

Despite Cold Weather, Hearty Fly Fishers Are Out in Northland Rivers

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the cold spring, some fly fishing has been happening out on the Brule River in Wisconsin and up the North Shore.

The Arrowhead Fly Fishers have meetings every month where they teach people new to the sport how to cast.

They welcome everyone at their events to learn more about fishing in the Northland.

“For me, it was an opportunity to get out and fish when I didn’t have a boat because I could play in the water and it was a very welcoming club so I feel fortunate to have found them many years ago,” said Mary Lou Donovan, a board member of the club.

Their next meeting is on May 15th at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.