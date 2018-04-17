Minnesota Second Grader Attacks Classmates With Knife

Police Chief Says the boy Cooperated with investigators

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) – The police chief in a Minnesota city where an 8-year-old slashed three other students with a knife says he wishes he knew why the boy did it.

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says the boy randomly cut three children at Pleasantview Elementary School on Monday morning, then went into the office and set the knife down.

Beise says that when officers arrived, the boy was in a counselor’s office while the three children, who were not seriously hurt, were being treated by the school nurse.

The chief says he doesn’t know if the boy had been bullied or had mental health issues.

He says the boy cooperated with investigators.

Beise says authorities don’t file charges against children that young; they instead try to get them help.