College Campus Sparks Conversation for Sexual Assault Awareness

Nearly 500 universities across the U.S. are taking part in the It's On Us campaign.

DULUTH, Minn.- Students at St. Scholastica are joining in on a national movement to end sexual assault on campus.

April is sexual assault awareness month and the saints are joining the It’s On Us campaign to address on-campus issues. The It’s On Us movement started back in 2014. Now nearly 500 campuses across the nation are involved. On Tuesday St. Scholastica was added to the list. The campaign aims to get the conversation going to end sexual violence. Nearly 50 students chanted on the steps of St. Scholastica, their signs show alarming statistics of how prominent sexual assault is on college campuses across the U.S.

“It’s something that so many people have dealt with, many people each know somebody that has been affected by sexual assault, whether it’s themselves or family, and especially at this age in college,” student senate member Rachael Carl said.

On Tuesday students pledged to be a voice for change. The teal It’s On Us signs will be placed around campus as a reminder for others to join.

“So we brought it here because we thought our school could benefit by coming together and standing for this cause,” Carl said.

Meanwhile, you can educate yourself through online tools, such as bystander intervention and a consent discussion guide. Both provide information to help with past or future incidents. According to It’s On Us, one bystander information tip is to trust your gut; if a situation looks bad, it probably is. For more information on the campaign visit, It’s On Us.