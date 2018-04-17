Dayton Appoints Democratic Rep. Thissen to Supreme Court

Thissen Replaces Justice David Stras

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed Democratic state Rep. Paul Thissen to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Tuesday’s announcement means Dayton has appointed five of the high court’s seven members.

Thissen replaces Justice David Stras, a Republican judge who was confirmed to the federal bench earlier this year.

Thissen will hop from one branch of government to another after a long career in partisan politics.

The attorney and Minneapolis Democrat suspended his campaign for governor in February and has served eight terms in the House, including one as House speaker.

Thissen was one of four finalists for the job. Dayton’s former Department of Human Services Commissioner Lucinda Jesson was also on the short list.

His appointment isn’t subject to legislative confirmation.

But he will have to face voters for re-election in 2020.