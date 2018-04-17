Duluth East Daredevils Raise Money for Trip to World Championships

Team Hopes to Raise About $30,000 to Compete at Worlds Next Week in Detroit

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East Daredevils robotics team is competing in the world championships next week in Detroit.

The team held an annual fundraiser to raise money for lodging, food, and travel costs associated with their trip.

They hope to raise about $30,000 from today’s pasta dinner, bake sale, silent auction, and robotics demonstrations to fund their chance at a world title.

“I started in 2015 and that year we went to the world championships and we placed second so I’m excited to see if we can top that maybe and it’s my senior year so I’m just really excited to be able to at least go there,” said Anna Todd, a media captain of the Daredevils.

You can donate to the Daredevils’ trip on their website or Facebook page.