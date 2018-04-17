Eight Ball Classic Coming Back to Duluth

Top Tier Pool Returns to The Break Room

DULUTH, Minn.- Presented by Dennis “Hatchetman” Hatch, The Break Room Duluth, and On The Wire Creative Media.

3RD ANNUAL EIGHTBALL CLASSIC!

$5,000 Added (Based on full field).

$1,000 entry. Race to 15.

Take what you make.

Modified BCA rules.

Winner breaks.

Professional dress code.

Meet & greet 4pm – 5pm Friday.

Players dinner at 5pm Friday.

Calcutta starts Friday @ 6pm.

Free shuttle to hotel and airport provided.

FREE Hotel and food for participating pro players.

Limited Reserved VIP seating available.

Contact Dan Witzman or more details (218) 310-0272

SIGN UP:

Dennis Hatch @ (716) 400-8665

Contact Dan Witzman @ (218) 310-0272