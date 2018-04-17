Eight Ball Classic Coming Back to Duluth
Top Tier Pool Returns to The Break Room
DULUTH, Minn.- Presented by Dennis “Hatchetman” Hatch, The Break Room Duluth, and On The Wire Creative Media.
3RD ANNUAL EIGHTBALL CLASSIC!
$5,000 Added (Based on full field).
$1,000 entry. Race to 15.
Take what you make.
Modified BCA rules.
Winner breaks.
Professional dress code.
Meet & greet 4pm – 5pm Friday.
Players dinner at 5pm Friday.
Calcutta starts Friday @ 6pm.
Free shuttle to hotel and airport provided.
FREE Hotel and food for participating pro players.
Limited Reserved VIP seating available.
Contact Dan Witzman or more details (218) 310-0272
SIGN UP:
Dennis Hatch @ (716) 400-8665
Contact Dan Witzman @ (218) 310-0272