Great Outdoors: Construction Season is Almost Here

DULUTH, Minn. —

This winter has been cold and it’s been long.

But soon the weather will change and it will be warm once again, which means more and more outdoor construction projects will be in full swing.

“When you think about all the buildings being built, the remodelings going on in town, that’s all construction stuff and there’s a lot of people involved in it,” said Dean Birman, president of Twin Ports CSI.

CSI fosters improving standards and practices within the construction industry; it’s an organization with more than 140 chapters across the country.

We met Dean at his chapter’s trade show all about construction and innovations within the industry.

“There’s innovations going on all the time,” he said. “Things are changing, products, installation methods are changing, and we also at the same time we see new people coming into the industry to learn this stuff.”

According to a survey on indeed.com, the average construction worker in Duluth makes around $80 thousand a year, which is 58% above the national average.

Construction projects are going on year-round, even here in the Northland.

But there are hundreds of people in the industry that are waiting patiently for more sunshine and warmer days to make their projects go more smoothly.