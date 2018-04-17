Handcrafted Bowls Raise Thousands of Dollars for Local Food Bank

This is the 25th annual Empty Bowls Event.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 25th annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser took over the depot Tuesday in downtown Duluth.

Hundreds of handcrafted bowls are on display and sold to the public to help raise funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Nearly $60,000 are raised through the Empty Bowls event. Artists and students have been crafting pottery all year long for this fundraiser.

“I can’t give the food bank thousands of dollars which I would love to do but we can make bowls and invite the community in to help us make them so we can donate it for this auction,” artist Karin Kraemer said.

A silent auction is held on some pieces. Meanwhile, bowls range from $20 to $100. This event is made possible by the many volunteers.

“Just a great community that pulls together when in need and just awesome,” volunteer Dawn Weinzatl said.

The community can enjoy lunch after purchasing a bowl, thanks to donations made by local restaurants.