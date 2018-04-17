Inmate Escapes Custody in Milwaukee

Stephenson Escaped While Being Transported

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee Police Department and the Department of Corrections are searching for an escaped DOC Offender Anthony Stephenson.

Stephenson escaped from the DOC Custody while being transported.

Anthony is a 23-year-old black male weighing 155 pounds and standing 5’8.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this inmate should immediately contact law enforcement.