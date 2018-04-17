IRS “Direct Pay” Option Down on Tax Day

End of day Today is the Deadline for any Taxes Owed

DULUTH, Minn. – The IRS online payment option is not working for many taxpayers needing to make a payment on Tax Day.

As of this morning the IRS direct pay website is showing a “this service is currently unavailable” error message when customers try to look up or make a payment.

The outage is causing frustration across the board as many do not want to pay the additional fees that come along with third party vendors.

The debit and credit card payment option on the IRS webpage does seem to be working properly, however there is an additional fee for this payment option as well.

As is noted on the unplanned outage page, the IRS is reminding everyone “that your tax payment is due although IRS Direct Pay may not be available.”

