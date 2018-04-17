Junior League of Duluth Awards More than $13,000 to Local Non-Profits

Damiano Center, Duluth Community Garden Program, First Witness, Life House, Girl Scouts, and the Great Lakes Aquarium Received Grants

DULUTH, Minn. – The Junior League of Duluth awarded more than $13,000 to local non-profits.

The organization of women donated money every April to help improve the community.

Six different non-profits were granted a total of $13,340 at Tuesday’s Junior League meeting.

The money is expected to go a long way in helping those organizations complete their missions.

The Damiano Center, Duluth Community Garden Program, First Witness, Life House, Girl Scouts, and the Great Lakes Aquarium all received part of the Junior League’s grants.

The funding for those grants comes from the Festival of Trees fundraiser every November.

“We are a non-profit so we know the importance of everyone’s time involved and just the great programming that we all strive to do and bring to our community and so we know these funds will go a long way and for us, being a group of women leaders, volunteers in the community, we know that this is only multiplying our effect,” said Meagan Avery, President of the Junior League of Duluth.

The Junior League promotes volunteerism and leadership development across the community.

Their Festival of Spring fundraiser will be on Saturday, April 28th at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center.