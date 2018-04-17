Students Create Customizable Shin Guards

The product is made using a 3D printer.

DULUTH, Minn.- A group of student-athletes are creating a product they say isn’t available in the current market.

At St. Scholastica students are creating shin guards by using a 3D printer. A group of four soccer players are making fully customizable shin guards.

The students say this is the only product like it on the market and they can be made in nearly four hours.

“We’re actually really surprised at how well it works,” student Luke Buckton said. “It fits really good and the foam we put on the inside is actually really comfortable. We were honestly just really impressed.”

Students say they won’t be selling their shin guards just yet. Meanwhile, other student projects presented today on campus included a more fisherman friendly tackle box.