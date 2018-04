Suspect in Custody in Double Homidice in Perham

The Investigation is Ongoing

PERHAM, Minn. (AP) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody in what authorities say is a double homicide.

Officers responded to a reported assault at a rural Perham residence shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and found two people dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

Authorities did not immediately identify the people who died or the suspect who was arrested.