Suspect in Custody After “Mass Homicide” Threat in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department have taken an 18-year-old male into custody after he allegedly made threats of a “mass homicide” on social media.

Authorities received multiple reports last night that an individual made violent threats on social media but did not list any specific locations other than Cloquet.

The suspect was identified and located in a home on the Fond du Lac Reservation where the suspect was taken into custody by authorities.

Cloquet area schools took precautionary measures this morning to secure access in and out of the schools until they were given the “all clear” notification once the suspect was found and arrested.

No weapons were located with the suspect at the time of arrest.