UMD Narrows Search for Head Men’s Basketball Coach

The Bulldogs Top Job is Down to Four Finalists

DULUTH, Minn.- After parting ways with previous men’s basketball coach Matt Bowen, UMD has now narrowed their list of candidates own to four finalists. All of the ‘Dogs potential coaches will be on campus this week for interviews. Current UMD Assistant Coach Matt Hockett is one of UMD’s finalists, a former bulldog baller himself, Hockett has coached as an assistant for the past 3 seasons where UMD as gone a combined 31 and 57. Also on the list Ohio Dominican Head Coach Dave Evans, who has a record of 59–69 over 5 seasons with the school. University of North Dakota Assistant Coach Jeff Horner is also a finalist. He’s been an assistant with the Fighting Hawks for the past 3 seasons. Finally, Minnesota State University–Moorhead Assistant Coach Justin Wieck rounding out the final four. The Dragons have gone 96 and 38 since signing Wieck. A final announcement from UMD is expected in the next few weeks.