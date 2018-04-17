UMD Opera Studio, Symphony Students Team up for Performance

Le Nozze di Figaro Performances Start April 27
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – This month it’s a dramatic event you won’t want to miss, the UMD Opera Studio is teaming up with the UMD Symphony Orchestra.

Together, they’re performing Le Nozze di Figaro ( The Marriage of Figaro) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The first performance is Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The second performance will be Sunday, April 29 at 3:00 p.m.

Both performances will be in the Weber Music Hall.

Tickets are $11 for adults, $9 for seniors/veterans, $6 for UMD Faculty/ Staff, $6 for students and $4 for UMD students.

To purchase tickets call 218-726-8877 or head to https://www.tickets.umn.edu/UMDSFA/Online.

Related Post

UMD Students Act in Magical and Funny Drama
UMD Theatre Presents Fairy Tale Classic
Fish Regrows Tail in UMD Experiment
Smooth Sounds of Jazz to Fill UMD Music Halls

You Might Like