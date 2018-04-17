UMD Opera Studio, Symphony Students Team up for Performance

Le Nozze di Figaro Performances Start April 27

DULUTH, Minn. – This month it’s a dramatic event you won’t want to miss, the UMD Opera Studio is teaming up with the UMD Symphony Orchestra.

Together, they’re performing Le Nozze di Figaro ( The Marriage of Figaro) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The first performance is Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The second performance will be Sunday, April 29 at 3:00 p.m.

Both performances will be in the Weber Music Hall.

Tickets are $11 for adults, $9 for seniors/veterans, $6 for UMD Faculty/ Staff, $6 for students and $4 for UMD students.

To purchase tickets call 218-726-8877 or head to https://www.tickets.umn.edu/UMDSFA/Online.