Bon-Ton Will Close all Stores

Liquidators Take the Winning bid at Auction

DULUTH, Minn. – Bon-Ton Stores Inc. is officially closing its stores across the country.

Liquidators took the winning bid at Tuesday night’s auction and a hearing by the Bankrupcty Court to approve the sale is expected today.

In a release President and Chief Executive Office, Bill Tracy said, “While we are disappointed by this outcome and tried very hard to identify bidders interested in operating the business as a going concern, we are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact of this development on our associates, customers, vendors and the communities we serve. We are incredibly grateful to all of our associates for their dedicated service to Bon-Ton and to our millions of loyal customers who we have had the pleasure to serve as their hometown store for more than 160 years.”

The company’s stores, e-commerce and mobile platforms will remain open throughout the store closing sales.

While no final dates have been released at this time, the liquidation does mean sale or closures of more than 200 store locations including the Miller Hill Mall Younkers in Duluth.

According to a previous letter sent from Bon Ton Vice President of Human Resources Gail Monreal layoffs at the Miller Hill Mall Younkers location are expected to start in early June.

Bon-Ton filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 4.