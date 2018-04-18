Feminist Action Collective Takes a Walking Tour of Duluth Lynching Sites

Tour Was a Fundraiser to Send Duluth Representatives to the National Lynching Memorial

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Feminist Action Collective took a walking tour of the 1920 lynching of three black men in Duluth.

The tour began at the old police station on East Superior Street and ended at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial on East First Street.

The tour is given to about thirty groups every year to help put the lynching in context.

“This was a national thing,” said Heidi Bakk-Hansen, the Clayton Jackson McGhie board secretary who gave the tour. “This wasn’t just happening in the South and unfortunately our community in 1920 decided to join with that racial terror across the nation.”

The tour was a fundraiser to help send Duluth representatives to the National Lynching Memorial’s public opening on April 26th in Montgomery, Alabama.

Fox 21 will have more about this tour on Sunday night.