Governor Dayton Celebrates UMD Bulldog Day at Statehouse

Wednesday is "UMD Men's Hockey National Championship Day"

The UMD Bulldogs National Championship win put the school and Duluth on the map, and now even Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton is giving them their own day.

Governor Dayton a former division one hockey player for Yale, revealing at Wednesday’s press conference that the semi-final round of the Frozen Four kept him on the edge of his seat. He officially proclaimed the day as UMD Men’s Hockey National Championship Day.

UMD Athletic Director Josh Berlo and Hockey Head Coach Scott Sandelin stood in for the players, UMD representatives say the team members have apparently already missed so much class they weren’t able to come to the statehouse Wednesday.

Duluth State Representative Jennifer Schultz says the Bulldogs win could also be a win for education, she’s hoping the attention will help the school get more state funding.