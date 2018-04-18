Kids Read to Dog

Kids are able to read to a dog to practice reading aloud without any pressure

DULUTH, Minn.- Children are learning to read aloud with a little help from a k9 named Tanzy.

Tanzy and her owner, Carol, visit the West Duluth Public Library giving children who are just learning how to a read practice without any fear of being judged.

“As much as parents and teachers and we all love the kids it can get a little bit intimidating because we already know how to read so sometimes that chance to read to a fuzzy, cute, little animal is a good way to practice” said Alicia Peterson, Branch Coordinator.

A second dog is currently in training so Tanzy will have a partner in the future.