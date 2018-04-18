Meteorologist Talks Weather with Future Scientists

FOX 21's William Seay spoke with second graders at Wrenshall Elementary School.

DULUTH, Minn.- Our very own William Seay informed our future scientists what it’s like as a meteorologist.

William spoke with second graders at Wrenshall Elementary School. Students are currently learning about weather in class. Their teacher says hearing from an expert gives students a better perspective. Weather is taught in the spring because here in the Northland, you never know what weather we will have.

“I love watching them get engaged with different things and listening to the questions that they have, because often times they ask questions I would never have thought to ask a guess that came in,” teacher Ms. Rowland said.

The curious students asked questions about earthquakes to what is William’s best weather prediction yet.