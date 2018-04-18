Old Carnegie Library To Become Co-Working Space

The Carnegie Library will be Superior's first co-working space.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Plans for the first co-working space in the city of Superior are moving along inside the old Carnegie Library.

The Carnegie Library located on Hammond Avenue has been vacant since 1993. On Wednesday, locals filled the old library to see the vision for the future work space.

Co-working spaces are becoming more popular. An architect based out of North Carolina is in the process of turning the old Carnegie Library into a small business hub. The space aims to help entrepreneurs and start-up businesses. The co-working space will offer short-term leases, open and closed co-office spaces, and individual desks for lease.

“If someone has an idea for a start–up but can’t afford it, they take a month to month lease at a place that can give them business services, can surround them with the resources to connect with universities, and other businesses that are in this space,” Osterlund Architects LLC Austin Chappell said.

We spoke with one woman who grew up visiting the library and even served as a volunteer.

“I am thrilled, absolutely thrilled to see it coming alive again,” lifetime library goer Linda Dee said.

The project aims to be complete by next summer. Spaces are available for rent right now.

A study conducted by Harvard University says workers thrive in co-working spaces.

For information to book your desk visit Carnegie Library.