Phifer Exits Race for 8th Congressional District

Phifer Says she Will not Endorse a Candidate at This Time

ISANTI, Minn. – Leah Phifer has decided to not move her candidacy forward into a DFL primary election.

Phifer announced today, “My goal, since first declaring my candidacy in October 2017, has always been to win the DFL endorsement, bring new voices to the table and strengthen the party. A divisive primary season would only serve to weaken the party and distract from the issues affecting the people of the 8th District.”

Phifer also states that she will not endorse a candidate at this time.

“I have a great deal of respect for the people who worked very hard to make me, a political newcomer and grassroots candidate, the top delegate-earner on every ballot for an open Congressional seat. It’s my hope they will go on to choose someone who follows the path we carved out and runs a positive campaign focused on the issues.”

Phifer currently serves as adjunct faculty at Augsburg University.