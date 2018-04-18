Possible Criminal Charges in Prince Death

Prosecutors Will Announce Tomorrow Possible Criminal Charges

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota prosecutors are planning an announcement in their two-year investigation into Prince’s death from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz was scheduled to announce a charging decision at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, including whether anyone would be charged.

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016.

An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Search warrants released about a year later showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug.

Authorities found numerous pills in various containers around Prince’s home, including some counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl.