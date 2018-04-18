Sammy’s Pizza Celebrates 64 Years with Discount and Donation

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, Sammy’s Pizza will be selling pies for a good cause.

Celebrating 64 years, Sammy’s Pizza is looking to give back to the community.

When customers who purchase any 14′” or larger pizza can buy a 12′” one-topping pizza for only 64 cents.

On April 19, in honor of those who have served in the armed forces, a portion of the proceeds received will be donated to local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapters.

Inspired by World War II soldiers returning home from Italy telling tales of their new favorite food, Sam Perrella was fueled by a vision and a passion to introduce Northern Minnesota to the growing popularity of pizza.

Today, there are 13 Sammy’s Pizza locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota – all owned and operated by family members and close friends.

For more information about Sammy’s, please visit mysammys.com.