Sandelin, Bulldogs Look to Future while in St.Paul

Comments from UMD Head Coach Scott Sandelin

ST.PAUL, Minn.- UMD Men’s Hockey Coach Scott Sandelin met with Governor Mark Dayton Wednesday and also responded to questions about next season and the future of hockey in Minnesota.

Sandelin on next season, “Very excited about next year, we’re excited about the nucleus coming back, with young players and certainly our recruits that are coming in, but we know, like very year, its going to be extremely hard.”

Sandelin on youth hockey in Minnesota, “Hopefully kids get excited about not only UMD but just college hockey, and they keep hitting the outdoor rinks like they keep doing. We’re just fortunate to live in a state that has the access to that and the ability to continue to grow as a hockey player.”