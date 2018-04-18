Snow Puts Off Lawn Prep

how the late snow storms are affecting local landscape businesses

DULUTH, Minn.- The snow is finally melting away, allowing landscape businesses to make a profit after a rough winter.

We spoke with the owner of Denny’s Lawn and Garden in Duluth, he said snow came way too late this season, causing sales to decline.

Now his fear is that people won’t bother coming in until next fall.

“It’s real slow right now because basically when people get to their sheds they can’t get their lawn mowers in for repairs so it’s going to bunch up repairs into a really small time frame this spring once the snows gone” said Scott Cyr, Owner of Denny’s.

He tells us if you’re in the market for a new lawn mower or need a repair, the time to get it done is now, while everything is still in stock and business is slow.