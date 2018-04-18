Superior Middle School Hosts Third Annual Career Fair

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s never too early to start thinking about the future.

That’s why Superior Middle School is introducing its students to the working world.

The third annual eighth grade career fair took place Tuesday afternoon at Superior Middle School to help students get a feel for what they like and what they don’t like.

“We tell them whether you leave here feeling inspired and thinking hey that’s something I want to learn a little bit more about or could see myself doing, or I could never see myself doing that those are both equally valuable learning experiences,” says Career Specialist Kayti Stolp.

Students began their self-discovery in the seventh grade to learn about their strengths, work values, and preferences to help guide them towards their future.