Tax Day Gets Extended due to IRS Website Error

DULUTH, Minn. – Tax filers have been given one extra day to file thanks to a glitch with the IRS website.

People were not able to file online Tuesday morning and afternoon, but the IRS website is now back up and running.

Apparently the problem was related to the “transmission” of tax returns from software providers like H&R Block and Turbo Tax.

That glitch didn’t keep last minute filers from coming into Community Action Duluth for their free tax return assistance.

The organization says the glitch didn’t directly affect their work.

So far this season 95 volunteers have helped 1,100 families file their taxes.

They even helped one man get $9,000 back in a tax refund from 2014.

The mission is to help low-income people file their taxes no matter how complicated their situation.

“If you have to paper file a return that can cost you up to $1,000 and that’s a lot. That is cost prohibitive to people, and if they can’t afford the $1,000 to claim a refund of $700, they’re losing out twice,” says Tax Site Manager Julie Cheng.

Post season tax help will be available at Community Action Duluth in May and June for people who may have filed amendments or extensions.

Community Action Duluth is located at 2424 West 5th Street Suite 102.