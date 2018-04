UMD Third in Central Region Rankings

NCAA DII College Softball Rankings

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Softball team checked in at 3rd in the NCAA Division II Central Region rankings. The NSIC in general is strongly represented, Winona State is number one, Augustana and Minnesota State Mankato also sneaking in the top five. The Bulldogs are an impressive 23 and 7 against in-region competition and are back home Thursday against Northern State.