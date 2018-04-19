Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. Announces Going out of Business Sales

The Sale Will run for 10 to 12 Weeks

(Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announced in a release today that the company’s going out of business sales will begin tomorrow in 212 stores and e-commerce websites.

The sales will run for 10-12 weeks in stores and online.

The liquidation sales come after the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved an agreement between the company and the liquidators yesterday.

More information about the going out of business sales is available on the Bon-Ton Stores restructuring website at bontonrestructuring.com.