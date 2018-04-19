Chef Creates Award-Winning Stuffed French Toast

Cooking Connection: Bacon and Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A local restaurant is touting a new title after a successful run at an international competition.

Farley’s Family Restaurant got Second Place at the World Food Championships with their Bacon and Cream Cheese Stuff French Toast with Bananas Foster and Candied Bacon recipe.

Kelly Trumpold, the Owner and Executive Chef of Farley’s Family Restaurant, showed FOX 21’s William Seay how to create the dish.

Farley’s Family Restaurant is located at 4899 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN 55811 and can be reached at (218) 740-1010.

For more information head to farleysfamilyrestaurant.com.

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

Directions: