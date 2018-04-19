Chef Creates Award-Winning Stuffed French Toast
Cooking Connection: Bacon and Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A local restaurant is touting a new title after a successful run at an international competition.
Farley’s Family Restaurant got Second Place at the World Food Championships with their Bacon and Cream Cheese Stuff French Toast with Bananas Foster and Candied Bacon recipe.
Kelly Trumpold, the Owner and Executive Chef of Farley’s Family Restaurant, showed FOX 21’s William Seay how to create the dish.
Farley’s Family Restaurant is located at 4899 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN 55811 and can be reached at (218) 740-1010.
For more information head to farleysfamilyrestaurant.com.
STUFFED FRENCH TOAST
Directions:
- Chop 8-10 pieces of bacon
- Saute in pan
- Create french toast batter
- four eggs, 3/4 cup heavy cream, a dash of cinnamon
- Dip toast in batter and cook in a pan
- once one side is cooked, flip toast and place cream cheese and bacon on top while other side cooks
- Add another slice of toast to create stuffed toast
- Create Bananas Foster
- half a stick of butter in a pan
- add an equal part of brown sugar
- add maple syrup
- Create Candied bacon
- cook bacon in a pan
- add maple syrup
- add butter
- add pecans
- Once french toast is cooked, add bananas foster, whipped cream, and candied bacon to top