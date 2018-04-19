CSS Students Working To Pass Resolution On Plastic Bags and Straws

The organization, Bag it Duluth is hoping schools like University of Minnesota Duluth, University of Wisconsin–Superior and Lake Superior College will follow suit with this initiative.

DULUTH, Minn. – Students from the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to the use of plastic on its campus.

Students are working with school administration to pass a resolution called “Building a Sustainable CSS.”

It includes a fee of $0.10 for plastic bags that students would be responsible for paying and also eliminates plastic straws on campus.

“We are finding plastics, particles in the St. Louis River and all of Park Point,” said Bag it Duluth Coordinator Jamie Harvie. “So we have to think and I think this is what the resolution shows is that we have to think more broadly about the health of individuals and how it’s connected to the health of the community and how it’s connected to the health of the planet.”

