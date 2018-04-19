Education Leaders Discuss Helping Kids Experiencing Trauma

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s a common concern for educators trying to find the best way to reach students facing tough situations in their lives.

Education leaders from across Northland spent Thursday learning how to better handle these students. The conference is not only a space for educators to learn as a team but also a chance to share experiences. The Early Childhood Summit is all about helping kids who have been through or are experiencing trauma in their life. The training aims to help better support social and emotional development. Educators, child care centers, and providers joined non–profits to learn as a group. Organizers believe educating a variety of organizations using the same message, helps with consistency.

“Relationships need to be in place so there are trust and that way a child feels fully supported,” Northland Foundation vice president, kids plus director Lynn Haglin said.

Educators know transitions and guidelines are usually easier for children if the same rules and strategies for discipline are used.

“To understand that their behaviors are just a sign that they need more support and need different ways to be able to thrive in my classroom,” kindergarten teacher Ann Ferrari said.

One teacher we spoke with is looking forward to utilizing the new strategies for coping mechanisms in her classroom.

Organizers say the overall goal is to create supportive environments for every type of student to help them have a life of success.