Enbridge Line 3 Protesters Attend Pretrial

This comes after protesters locked themselves inside Wells Fargo back in January.

DULUTH, Minn.- The controversial Enbridge Line 3 battle continues as three protestors attended a pretrial hearing on Thursday, after chaining themselves to Wells Fargo back in January.

Protestors Michael Niemi, Ernest Burbank, and Scot Bol are facing misdemeanors of disorderly conduct, trespassing, and obstructing the legal process. They pleaded not guilty at St. Louis County Court.

Defendants say they aim to bring awareness to Line 3 and Wells Fargo’s funding to oil pipelines.

“So we kind of had to send that message to Wells Fargo directly to allow them to know that what they’re funding they have to be responsible and held accountable for,” defendant Ernest Burbank said.

Before the pretrial protestors gathered outside the courthouse showing support for the defendants. Stay with FOX21 for more updates on the case.