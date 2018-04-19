Judge Rejects Cosby Team’s bid for Acquittal

Defense Asked the Judge to Clear Cosby

Bill Cosby (Reuters)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby’s lawyers have lost another bid to cut his sex assault retrial short.

Judge Steven O’Neill rejected a defense motion that he acquit Cosby and send jurors home.

The defense asked the judge to clear the 80-year-old comedian after prosecutors rested their case Thursday afternoon.

Cosby’s lawyers say prosecutors haven’t proved charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion more than a dozen years ago.

Cosby has said his sexual encounter with the woman was consensual.

The defense also says there’s no evidence to prove the alleged assault happened within the 12-year statute of limitations.

Prosecutors say the accuser and Cosby have both said the encounter was in 2004.

Prosecutors point out Cosby was arrested in 2015, just before the deadline to charge him.