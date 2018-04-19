Legal Leaders Take the Stage for Law Law Palooza

Fundraiser Supports Volunteer Attorney Program

DULUTH, Minn. – Local leaders found enforcing the law and fighting for justice during the day are letting their hair down for some fun.

It’s the 6th Annual Law Law Palooza event at the Duluth Depot on Friday, April 20.

The event supports the Volunteer Attorney Program.

The event features musical performances by local judges, attorneys and justice partners, as well as a silent auction, dinner and recognition of our Volunteer Attorney and Volunteer Law Firm of the Year.

Doors open at 5 p.m., the dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets head to volunteerattorney.org or call (218) 336-1392.

The Volunteer Attorney Program strives to provide pro bono legal services to the tremendous portion of the population who are forced to navigate the complex and litigious judicial system without an attorney.