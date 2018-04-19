Local Student Discusses Gender Neutrality at State Tournament

DULUTH, Minn.- Students at Denfeld Highschool are speaking out for what they believe in at a state level competition.

The Denfeld Highschool speech team qualified for the state tournament. The five students are competing in St. Paul on Friday, April 20th.

One student is using this platform to speak-out on gender neutrality.

“It’s really nice to be able to share the importance of it, especially in today’s society when it’s not very easy to stand up and talk about something like that for fear of backlash,” speech team member Sydney Rabold said.

The competitors have been traveling to competitions all year long, even as far as Harvard University.