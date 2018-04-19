North Pole Heroes

50th Anniversary of the Plaisted Polar expedition

DULUTH, Minn.- The Plaisted Polar Expedition all started because two men came up with the idea over dinner at the Pickwick here in Duluth fifty years ago.

Ralph Plaisted and Art Aufderheide assembled a six man crew and a plan to snow mobile their way to the north pole.

They certainly were the first to accomplish their feat and it’s believed they may have also been the first people to ever reach the north pole traveling by land.

Today these men are being celebrated at the Radisson hotel in Duluth.

The room was decorated in memorabilia from the expedition including the crew’s original tent and snow jackets.

“It’s important that we carry this legacy on, not just for my father but this was a historical event” said son of expeditioner, Tim Pederson.

The last living member of the crew was also in attendance, speaking to the difficulty of the expedition.

“There were a lot of difficulties, a lot of stress involved where everybody connected with it and a lot of dangerous situations which we didn’t foresee and fortunately we got through it without any major damage to our persons” said John Moriarty, last remaining member of the crew.

I asked John how great it was to see such a strong turnout. He said, as great as it is, he just wishes the rest of the crew members were around to see this. So it is bittersweet but never the less he’s happy their memories could live on.