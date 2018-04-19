Prince’s Doctor Fined for Illegal Prescription

A News Conference Will be Held Today to see if Criminal Charges Will be Filed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince a week before the musician died has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim.

The settlement comes as state prosecutors are planning to announce whether anyone will be charged in the two-year investigation into Prince’s death.

Prince died on April 21, 2016, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

No one has been criminally charged.

But the federal government alleges that Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg violated the Controlled Substances Act when he wrote a prescription in someone else’s name on April 14, 2016.

The settlement released Thursday doesn’t name Prince, but search warrants previously released say Schulenberg wrote a prescription for oxycodone in the name of Prince’s bodyguard, intending it to go to Prince.