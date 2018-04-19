UW-Superior Students to Perform Comedy Musical

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If you’re looking for a laugh in the coming weeks, you may want to check out UW-Superior’s performance of the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

The musical will be performed April 27-28 and May 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. and April 29 and May 6 at 2 p.m. in the Manion Theatre on the UWS campus.

Written by Rachel Sheinkin and William Finn, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” follows an eclectic group of six students as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and non-UW-Superior students, $5 for students with a valid UW-Superior ID and $5 for groups of 10 or more.

Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office in Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center at UW–Superior.

Reservations can be made at (715) 394–8380.

The Manion Theatre is located in the Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center at 1805 Catlin Ave. in Superior.

For more information head to uwsuper.edu.