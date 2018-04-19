Veterans Provide Consistency Amidst UMD Roster Questions

Comments From Head Football Coach Curt Wiese

DULUTH- After last seasons campaign was racked with injuries there’s plenty of question marks heading into Friday’s spring game. The biggest being which one of UMD’s three starting quarterbacks will take the reigns this coming fall. Last season, Juniors Mike Rybarczyk and Ben Everhart both suffered injuries after emerging as front runners for the full time gig. At the end of the season Sophomore John Larson took over and also played well.

Head coach Curt Wiese saying, at the end of the day 3 solid options at QB is an alright problem to have. “(we) found out last year quarterback depth can be an important thing on any roster, so we’re fortunate to have these three guys. I think the most intriguing thing for me is watching all three of these guys develop and support one another while they’ve all gone through injuries and an opportunity to start.”

Another bright sport for UMD is the return of now ‘Graduate student’ and stand out wide receiver Nate Ricci. Who’s back following the successful approval of a medical redshirt.

Wiese on Ricci, “Not only from a play making ability down the field but also from a leadership stand point he is going to be a 2–year returning captain for us, gives us some maturity for sure with our captains and also gives us play making ability down field.”