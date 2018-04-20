29th Annual Fitger’s 5K Signals Start of Spring

The Race Will Begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – The 29th Annual Fitger’s 5K Run & Walk kicks off tomorrow morning at Fitger’s.

The race starts at Fitger’s and travels through Downtown Duluth into Canal Park and finishes back at Fitger’s on Superior Street.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Young Athletes Foundation which assists with the promotion, development and encouragement of healthy and active lives in area youth.

The YAF supports young athletes and locally under-represented sports programs in Carlton, Douglas, Lake and St. Louis Counties.

The Duluth Police Department wants to remind the community that traffic will be diverted from portions of Superior Street in Downtown Duluth, Lake Avenue and Railroad Street starting at 8:30 a.m.

Expect traffic delays for approximately two hours and plan travel accordingly.

The race will begin at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow.

The awards ceremony will be held at Rex Bar and starts at 10:30 a.m.