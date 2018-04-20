Clean and Safe Team Answers Questions About Superior Street Construction

DULUTH, Minn. –Drivers in Duluth may have noticed some “ROAD CLOSED” signs downtown, as a massive construction project on Superior Street began earlier this week.

The Greater Downtown Council is there to help.

The council has set up a kiosk with members of the Clean and Safe team to answer questions and field comments from downtown pedestrians.

The city is replacing the pavement on the street and also the infrastructure underneath.

Parts of the road are closed to cars for now, but businesses remain open to foot traffic.

“The bricks are being replaced with concrete pavement,” said Clean and Safe member Gordy Sather. “They’ve worn themselves to a point where they’re difficult to maintain. They’ve decided to change the pavement and of course do the underground work in the process too to make sure the infrastructure is up to date as well.”

The first phase of the improvement project is scheduled to be complete sometime in September.