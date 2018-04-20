Duluth Lakewalk Busy, Despite Storm Damage

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Lakewalk has seen better days; harsh winter storms have caused widespread damage to the shoreline here, but warm weather is still bringing large crowds to this iconic Duluth location.

Only a month since the official start of the season and it finally feels like spring.

Sunshine and the promise of warm temperatures have encouraged people to come out of hibernation and enjoy the Lakewalk once again.

“You wake up happy,” said Jo Ann Lugtala, a Duluthian out enjoying the Lakewalk earlier this morning. “This time of year that’s the first thing you do is look out the window. It’s just gorgeous.”

But there are spots that aren’t accessible to the public.

There are sections of the Lakewalk missing and areas inaccessible due to construction.

This all stems from a number of storms that have battered the Duluth coastline since late last year.

“It’s incredible,” said John Luhtala, Jo Ann’s partner. “I was just thinking to myself that they should build some kind of glass wall to prevent the waves from coming in and destroying this Lakewalk, especially the boardwalk.”

Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast through the weekend and early next week.